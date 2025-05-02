Avengers: Doomsday BTS Photo Debunks Controversial Rumor (And Fans Will Be Thrilled)

A photo featuring the cast of Avengers: Doomsday appears to debunk a rumor regarding Robert Downey Jr. and his hair. It’s a big week for Marvel Studios, with Thunderbolts* arriving in theaters. The film starts the slow build towards Avengers: Doomsday, and the reassembling of our favorite members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Several of the Avengers: Doomsday stars got together to watch a private screening of Thunderbolts*, including Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, and Robert Downey Jr. Fans thought they had an idea of what Downey Jr.’s Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom would look like based on previous photos of the actor with curly hair, but today’s photo puts those assumptions to rest.

“Just wow!!! Dinner and a show with the Old Avengers,” Robert Downey Jr. posted on Instagram. “So cool, fresh, and deep. Big congrats. #thunderbolts” He also included a photo of himself alongside his Avengers: Doomsday co-stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Channing Tatum (Gambit), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Thing), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Winston Duke (M’Baku), and Anthony Mackie (Captain America). Downey Jr. has a noticeably shorter haircut than the one he flaunted in early April, when he sent out Doctor Doom-themed birthday invitations featuring a curly hairstyle.

You can take a look at the most recent photo in the post below.

The early reactions to Robert Downey Jr.’s curly hair and it being connected to Doctor Doom were mixed. People expressed concern over it on social media, with one fan going so far as to call it “the worst [live-action] depiction of Doom.” Others were more measured in their responses, saying it is unlikely Downey would spoil such a critical aspect of Avengers: Doomsday in a birthday party invitation.

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu also shared a photo from the Thunderbolts* screening, minus Kirby and Moss-Bachrach. The group stood together in front of the theater screen with the Thunderbolts* logo square in the center. In his post caption, Liu encouraged his followers to go see Thunderbolts* in theaters.

Today also saw a rumored cast listing for Avengers: Doomsday make its way online. The list from insider Jeff Sneider said to take the listing with a grain of salt, but it did include some notable names that fans would expect to take part in Doomsday, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Karen Gillan, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Chris Pratt. Some of the newer stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe also found their names on the list, with examples being Will Poulter, Xochitl Gomez, Tatiana Maslany, and even Yahya Abdul Mateen, who plays Simon Williams in the upcoming Wonder Man series on Disney+ later this year. Of course, we also have the long-ago rumored Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell.

It may be a while before we get to see what Robert Downey Jr. looks like as Doctor Doom. Avengers: Doomsday is currently filming in the UK, though actors and even directors Joe and Anthony Russo haven’t been afraid to share photos from the set.

Photo credit Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images