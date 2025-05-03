Thunderbolts* Fails to Answer This One Important Question (And We Need an Answer)

Thunderbolts* is now in theaters, and fans who have seen it are probably walking away with several questions. Those questions may range from what the ending of Thunderbolts* means, to what the film’s post-credits scene means for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These are all important topics, but we can’t help but think that after all is said and done, there is one looming question that Thunderbolts* never answered. Granted, there were more pressing concerns, like saving New York City from the threat of Sentry, but it would be really great to get an answer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: Spoilers below for Thunderbolts*

The question we’re referring to involves two of the main characters in Thunderbolts*: Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Yelena is our central character, whose story we follow throughout the movie, from beginning to end. Bucky is our longest-tenured MCU character in Thunderbolts*, so he’s the most recognizable face when fans walk into theaters. Think of them as our Iron Man and Captain America from the Avengers. So if that’s the case, one of them should be the leader of the Thunderbolts. However, that’s never made clear at any point in the film. So, who leads the Thunderbolts? Is it Yelena or is it Bucky?

Who Is the Leader of the Thunderbolts?

image credit: marvel studios

Thunderbolts* begins with Yelena feeling unfulfilled in her life. She’s thrown herself into her work, taking mercenary jobs for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). But all she does is work, go home, drink, and wait for her next assignment. It’s only after Yelena is sent on a job where she’s set up against John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) that her life starts to find some sense of meaning. Part of this comes from helping Bob (Lewis Pullman) overcome the dark demons inside him. Yelena can relate to Bob because she has these same demons inside her, too. In fact, all of the Thunderbolts are trying to escape their past.

No one represents that better than Bucky Barnes. As the Winter Soldier, Bucky was brainwashed into serving as a Hydra sleeper agent, even murdering Tony Stark’s parents. But his best friend, Steve Rogers, never gave up on him. With help from the Wakandans, Bucky was able to break free of his mental programming. Thunderbolts* even revealed that Bucky is now a Congressman. He joins up with the Thunderbolts to help take down Valentina, who has been manipulating them in her bid to become another Nick Fury-type character who calls the shots.

Yes, this ragtag team of castoffs just came together, so it’s hard to put someone in charge right away. However, the post-credits scene doesn’t make it clear whether Yelena or Bucky is leading the team either. Yelena is the standout star of Thunderbolts* so, in a sense, she is the perfect candidate. But Bucky has 100+ years of experience on Yelena. They seem to work well together, with Bucky offering Yelena advice from inside the Watchtower, the former Avengers Tower.

It could turn out to be the best of both worlds: Yelena and Bucky working hand-in-hand to lead the Thunderbolts. Or we should say, lead the New Avengers. The final moments of Thunderbolts* feature Valentina presenting the team to the press as the New Avengers. The post-credits scene skips ahead 14 months to show that they are established in the old Avengers Tower with a redesigned Avengers logo found on the walls.

Yelena and Bucky’s leadership will be put to the test when the Fantastic Four arrive from outer space. We have no idea how the ending of The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads to them arriving in the MCU in a spaceship, but all the heroes will return in Avengers: Doomsday to take on Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

Thunderbolts* is in theaters now.