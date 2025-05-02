Ryan Reynolds Developing Deadpool & X-Men Team-Up Movie (But With Which Mutants?)

Ryan Reynolds will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Deadpool once more, but he’ll take a more sideline approach this time. The Hollywood Reporter has reported that Reynolds is currently writing an ensemble Marvel movie starring Deadpool and members of the X-Men team. Reynolds hasn’t pitched the film to Marvel Studios, as the actor hasn’t finalized the project, though he is working on various ideas for the film. While we aren’t aware of Deadpool’s involvement in the Avengers films, it’s safe to assume that perhaps we’ll see some returning X-Men members like Channing Tatum’s Gambit or Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine coming back to the big screen.

As for the details regarding the project, it’s reported to have Deadpool on the supporting side, with other X-Men characters being the main highlights for the movie. Reynolds is currently working on a rewrite for the script of Boy Band, possibly starring Hugh Jackman. While this is his priority at the moment, the actor is looking to focus on writing and being more selective with his upcoming projects. Reynolds hasn’t confirmed whether he is working on the project, nor if Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy would return as director. One small rumor suggests that Reynolds has chatted with Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo, who expressed interest in portraying Storm in the MCU, during the National Board of Review last January. As always, this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Reynolds has expressed interest in returning to the MCU, as he’s been a key player in the box office scene with Deadpool & Wolverine, which made over a billion dollars worldwide last summer. Deadpool has been an ever-changing character in Hollywood, with Reynolds bringing the antihero to the big screen in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. In an attempt to recreate the foul-mouthed assassin, Reynolds worked with Tim Miller at 20th Century Fox to bring Deadpool to the public in 2016. The film was a critical and commercial success, spawning a sequel installment in 2018 starring Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz as Cable and Domino, respectively.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe got its taste of Deadpool last summer, which saw the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, pairing the two actors together after a decade. The integration of Fox’s X-Men franchise after the acquisition by Disney, and members of the series have slowly but surely been making their way into the Marvel Studios franchise. With Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), Beast (Kelsey Grammer), Cyclops (James Marsden), and Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), making their MCU debut in Avengers: Doomsday, it’s exciting to see which actors could make their way into the next installment in the Deadpool series.

Channing Tatum is set to return as Gambit in Doomsday, which was a character introduced in Deadpool & Wolverine. While we aren’t sure if he’s in the playing cards for a potential return with Deadpool, there’s no doubt that these characters, and many more, could be approached to join Reynold’s upcoming Marvel project.

