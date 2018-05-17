‘Black Panther’ Blu-Ray and Digital HD Release Dates Revealed

The King of Wakanda is finally coming home. After an insanely successful, record-breaking run at the box office — and it’s not done yet — Marvel Studios has finally revealed the home video release dates for Black Panther with a brand new trailer, which you can check out above.

The digital HD release of Black Panther will be available on iTunes, Amazon, and other online services on May 8th. It will then be available on Blu-ray and DVD one week later on May 15th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in for a treat as they will be able to purchase the movie less than two weeks after the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War. So that’s a lot of superhero action for an 11-day span.

Black Panther’s run at the box office has been more than impressive, as it just surpassed $1.3 billion worldwide. It’s already the tenth highest grossing film in history, just surpassing Frozen at $1.27 billion and sitting behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi at $1.33 billion.

While being the latest Marvel Studios movie to join the billion dollar club, it still sits behind The Avengers at $1.51 billion and Avengers: Age of Ultron at $1.4 billion. However, it’s already surpassed Iron Man 3 at $1.21 billion and Captain America: Civil War at $1.15 billion.

It’s an impressive feat for a brand new franchise with a character who only had one prior appearance in the long running Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it’s likely to make even more money when it’s available for home video purchase.

Star Chadwick Boseman has made the most of his superhero success since the film premiered, and even had the honor of hosting the long-running sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live this past weekend.

The episode featured a hilarious skit in which Boseman reprised his role as T’Challa for an episode of Black Jeopardy, providing hilarious answers as only he could.

Of course, the King of Wakanda and his allies will return later this month when Black Panther appears in Avengers: Infinity War, in which Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will rally their forces in the fictional nation with hopes of defeating Thanos. We’ll find out how they fair in the battle for the Infinity Stones when the film premieres on April 27th.

Black Panther will be available on Digital HD on May 8th, followed by its Blu-ray and DVD release on May 15th.

Are you excited to own the latest film from Marvel Studios? Let us know with in the comments!