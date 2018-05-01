‘Black Panther’ Passes ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ at Worldwide Box Office

While Avengers: Infinity War is making an unprecedented domination of the box office, another Marvel Studios movie continues to make money in theaters.

Possibly buoyed by renewed interest thanks to Infinity War, Ryan Coogler’s film Black Panther just surpassed Star Wars: The Last Jedi in total gross, climbing to the ninth spot of all-time performers across the globe.

As of this past weekend, Black Panther has now made $1.333 billion compared to Star Wars: The Last Jedi $1.332 billion, passing the franchise a far, far away by $1 million.

This is another impressive feat for the Marvel Studios movie, which is the fifth Marvel Studios film to enter the exclusive billion dollar club — of course, it will have to make room for Avengers: Infinity War shortly.

It seems unlikely that Black Panther will climb any higher, as Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 sits next on the list with $1.341 billion, sitting at 8th on the list of all-time box office grosses worldwide.

Regardless, Black Panther remains a rousing success for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Kevin Feige is eager to get director Ryan Coogler back to helm the inevitable second installment of the franchise.

“We definitely want Ryan to come back and that’s actively being worked out right now,” Feige told Collider. “When will it be? A lot of it will be when Ryan wants to and not rushing anything, but I think we have an idea of when it will be. But, again, [we’re] not going to announce any post-Avengers 4 movies until hopefully after Avengers 4, which is another reason we’re not going to Comic-Con.“

While many fans might be eager to return to Wakanda after the epic film, fans can now see Black Panther and his supporting cast in Avengers: Infinity War, which just released in theaters. But even though the fictional country figures prominently into the film’s final act, don’t expect the crossover film to serve as “Black Panther 1.5,” as advised by the movie’s star.

“Avengers: Infinity War is Avengers: Infinity War.” Chadwick Boseman said at the film’s press conference. “It’s not Black Panther 1.5. …I feel like we have a strong presence in the movie, but it’s its own thing.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther are now playing in theaters.

