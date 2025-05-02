CB Panel: What Did You Think About Thunderbolts*?

Welcome to a new discussion with the ComicBook Panel! Make sure to post your own comments about Thunderbolts* down below!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded its reach with the release of Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*. With the movie making $11.5 million in previews, Thunderbolts* has already garnered a certified fresh score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, among the ranks of 2016’s Doctor Strange and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. As the praise begins to roll in, many anticipate the inevitable lead-in to Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently in production. While we know many cast members are returning to the screen next year, MCU fans are filling up the theaters to get a taste of what’s next in the Marvel Studios movie franchise.

Thunderbolts* leans into the recent phase of the franchise with a ragtag team of antiheroes comprised of returning MCU characters, including Yelena (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). With a new threat among the ranks, with Bob/The Sentry (Lewis Pullman) at the helm, this newly formed group of ex-assassins must end the reign of destruction caused by this powerful antihero. With Beef creator/director Jake Schreier at the helm, this movie embarks on a new creative approach to the traditional standards of the Marvel universe.

Many critics are praising the film’s refreshing take on the MCU guidelines, as well as the performances from Pugh and Pullman. It’s safe to say that the future of Marvel Studios feels stronger than ever. On the other hand, some critics have pinpointed the script, CGI, and storytelling to be rather weak in the latest entry. A few have noted that some characters felt underdeveloped, while some got more time in the spotlight.

