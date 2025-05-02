Avengers: Doomsday Stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth & More Assemble For A Private Screening of Marvel’s Thunderbolts*

A handful of Avengers: Doomsday stars, including Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, gather for a private screening of Thunderbolts*. On X (formerly known as Twitter), Simu Liu shared a photo of himself, Downey, Hemsworth, Winston Duke, Paul Rudd, Channing Tatum, and Anthony Mackie posing in front of a screen with the Thunderbolts* logo. In his post caption, Liu encouraged his followers to go see Thunderbolts* in theaters. The latest MCU movie is now playing in theaters, continuing the Multiverse Saga and setting the stage for Doomsday‘s premiere next summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Get your tix, it’s movie night” Liu wrote, punctuating his caption with a thunderbolt emoji and the hashtag #thunderbolts. Check out the actor’s post in the space below:

Following the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal livestream that took place in late March, Thunderbolts* took on a greater sense of importance within the Multiverse Saga. Among the 27 actors confirmed for the film (so far), several are reprising their roles from Thunderbolts*. Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman are all returning. Pugh has already filmed footage for Doomsday during a “pre-photography day” that happened before production officially kicked off.

Doomsday is now in production; directors Joe and Anthony Russo commemorated the occasion by sharing a behind-the-scenes set image of Downey’s chair, teasing the first day the actor shot scenes as Doctor Doom. Mackie previously confirmed that Doomsday will be filming through the summer, and the cast and crew will reconvene next year for Secret Wars.

There isn’t much about Doomsday itself fans can garner from this image, but one item of note might be Downey’s hair. The actor has a shaved head, a stark contrast from the elaborate hairstyle he was seen sporting about a month ago. Some Marvel fans believed Downey might have revealed Doom’s MCU look on a birthday party invitation that circulated online. While Doom’s appearance remains to be seen, it’s still possible for the villain to have the curly hairdo. Downey might have shaved his head so the hairstyling department can easily apply a wig; Tatum also has a shaved head, and he wore a wig for Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, so there could be a similar process for Downey. Downey’s appearance in the photo adds to the intrigue as fans eagerly await the proper Doom reveal.

Thunderbolts* earned positive reviews ahead of its debut, with many considering it a return to form for the MCU. Though the film is projected for a relatively soft box office opening (for a summer tentpole), the hope is the word of mouth encourages people to check it out on the big screen. On the heels of Captain America: Brave New World‘s mixed reception, it’s encouraging that Thunderbolts* seems to have turned out well, and it will be exciting to see these characters return in Doomsday. There’s a lot of fun to be mined in Marvel movies just by sticking characters in a room and having them talk to each other, so it’ll be interesting to watch the Thunderbolts play off the Avengers.