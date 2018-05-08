‘Black Panther’ Drives Disney To Strong Second-Quarter Earnings

As you may have guessed, Disney is expecting a great fiscal year, and it has Marvel Studios to thank for the boon. This year, the studios have seen Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War dominate the box office, and it looks like King T’Challa is responsible for bolstering Disney’ second-quarter.

According to new report by Deadline, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger detailed how well off the company is in its second-quarter because of Black Panther and its high-traffic theme parks.

“Our ability to create extraordinary content like Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War and leverage it across all business units, the unique value proposition we’re creating for consumers with our Direct-To-Consumer platforms, and our recent reorganization strengthen our confidence that we are very well positioned for future growth,” Iger said in a statement.

As far as numbers go, Disney had adjusted per share earnings of $1.84 which tops the value predicted for the March quarter. Experts thought the per-share total would be $1.70, and the higher actual helped Disney reach revenues over $14.5 billion. Obviously, that beats the predicted earning of $14.11 billion from awhile back.

Of course, there is no reason to be confused about these kinds of earnings for Disney. Barring the box-office smash of Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther went to war at the market and came out an undeniable winner. The movie debuted at the top spot its opening weekend with a huge $202 million domestic pop. So far, Black Panther has earned over $ billion total thanks to its equally impressive foreign earnings. To date, the film’s domestic gross has passed $693.4 million while the foreign has gone beyond $645.1. With Black Panther still in theaters, the movie is poised to squeeze out a bit more money before it exits cinemas, so Disney can revel in its profits for a little longer.

