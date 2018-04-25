‘Black Panther’ Projected to Win Fifth Weekend in a Row at Box Office

Black Panther faces a new challenger for box office dominance this weekend in the form of Tomb Raider, but Lara Croft is going to have to work pretty hard if she wants to knock the King of Wakanda off the throne. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film is projected to win a fifth straight weekend at the box office.

According to a report from Deadline, MGM/Warner Bros. Tomb Raider starring Oscar winner Alicia Vikander is expected to bring in between $23 million and $25 million, a decent opening weekend. However, Black Panther is projected to bring in another $27 million this weekend.

If that projection holds true, it will push the Marvel Cinematic Universe installment over $600 million at the domestic box office. Only seven films have broken the so-called “six century mark” domestically, but thus far for the Ryan Coogler-directed film, records and thresholds appear to be mere suggestions. Black Panther has become the fifth Marvel Studios film to crack the $1 billion mark worldwide, has surpassed The Dark Knight as the highest-grossing solo superhero movie of all time, and, should Black Panther break that six century mark, will be in range of overtaking Marvel’s The Avengers as the highest grossing superhero movie of all time at the domestic box office.

As it stands now, Black Panther is presently the seventh highest grossing film of all time at the domestic box office and doesn’t appear to be slowing down. The only movie that might realistically have a shot at taking down the King of Wakanda is Avengers: Infinity War. Due out next month, that MCU film itself is showing strong early box office projections, though Mark Millar, the writer of Civil War and other top-selling comics for Marvel, thinks Black Panther might just beat out Infinity War, too.

“I’m going to make a bold, crazy prediction and you can giggle all you want: But I think Black Panther is going to out gross Avengers: Infinity War,” Millar tweeted. “I can feel it in my BONES.”

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

