‘Black Panther’ Becomes Ninth Highest Grossing Film Ever at Domestic Box Office

Black Panther is continuing to climb the charts. Marvel’s latest film just became the ninth-highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office.

Black Panther earned $4.7 million on Monday, bringing its domestic box office total to $506.4 million. That’s enough to overtake Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, which earned $504 million during its 2017 run.

Black Panther is now positioned behind Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in the number eight spot with $532 million. Black Panther trails Rogue One by $26 million.

Black Panther has reigned atop the box office for three straight weekends since it released. This weekend it will face new competition from Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time.

Black Panther had the fifth-highest opening weekend of all time and then the second-highest second weekend of all time. The $65.7 million the film earned in its third frame is the third-highest third weekend of all time, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which made $90 million in its third weekend in 2015, and Avatar, which made $68 million in 2009. It should be noted that both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avatar opened in December and had the New Year’s holiday weekend playing in their favor on the third weekend, an advantage that Black Panther did not enjoy.

Black Panther‘s is now the second-highest grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of all time at the domestic box office. The film surpassed Avengers: Age of Ultron‘s $459 million and now falls behind only Marvel’s Avengers, which earned $623.4 million.

If Black Panther continues at this pace, it has a chance of surpassing The Avengers to become Marvel’s biggest domestic hit and of passing Jurassic World ($652 million) and Titanic ($659 million) to become the third highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office.

Black Panther‘s worldwide total is now $909.8 million, the 47th highest of all time. Black Panther has already surpassed the lifetime totals of Thor: Ragnarok ($854 million), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($864 million), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($874 million), Spider-Man: Homecoming ($880 million) and Spider-Man 3 ($891 million).

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.