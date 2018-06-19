‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Performance at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Another win for Wakanda! @chadwickboseman takes home his second award of the night for Best Performance in a Movie at the #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/tJayr49NBo — MTV (@MTV) June 19, 2018

Chadwick Boseman followed up his win for Best Hero with a popcorn-shaped trophy for Best Performance in a Movie at the MTV Movie & TV Awards this weekend.

Airing tonight after being filmed on Saturday, the awards celebrate excellence in film and television — as voted on by fans on MTV’s website rather than critics or the industry itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ryan Coogler and I wanted to make sure that we made a movie that every fan could embrace,” Boseman said earlier tonight while receiving his Best Hero trophy, which he gave away to James Shaw, Jr., the real-life hero who stopped a mass shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House.

After thanking his parents for supporting his desire to be an actor, he praised the film’s director and his co-stars.

“It’s such a joy to be able to do what you love, and to share that with the people that I worked with in this film is just the greatest thing in the world,” Boseman said.

Boseman won in a field that also included Timothée Chalamet’s performance in Call Me by Your Name, Ansel Elgort in Baby Driver, Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird.

Despite its massive box office success, Star Wars: The Last Jedi failed to take home a trophy in any of the three categories where it was nominated — for Hero, Performance, and Villain (two nominations for Ridley and one for Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren). The film earned stellar reviews but has been divisive among fans, and hardcore anti-Last Jedi commenters have been trying to claim credit online for the failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story at the box office.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards (originally known just as the MTV Movie Awards) began in 1992, and added the “and TV” just last year. It is usually — but obviously not always — aired live.

Boseman’s Black Panther is expected to return in Avengers 4, followed by a planned Black Panther sequel.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.