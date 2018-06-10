‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Shows His Support for ‘Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger’

The Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, is showing some support for his extended Marvel family with a tweet encouraging fans to check out Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger on Freeform.

Cloak and Dagger‘s two-hour premiere aired on Freeform on Thursday. Boseman tweeted out a photo of himself with stars Aubrey Joseph, who plays Ty “Cloak” Johnson, and Olivia Holt, who plays Tandy “Dagger” Bowen, praising their performances in the Freeform series.

“[Aubrey Joseph] and [Olivia Holt] kill it in @Marvel’s #CloakAndDagger. Catch the show on @FreeformTV,” Boseman tweeted.

While this is pretty clearly just one star helping to hype a new Marvel project, it isn’t entirely out of the question for Cloak and Dagger to make a trip to Wakanda as the series’ showrunner, Joe Pokaski, confirmed that Cloak and Dagger is a part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We’ve had some exciting conversations about how we could artfully cross Tandy and Tyrone over [to other Marvel properties],” he said in an interview. “The beauty of these two is that they can show up anywhere [and it makes sense].”

Inclusion in the greater MCU also means plenty of Easter eggs can be found in the series.

“There are at least a dozen Easter eggs in the first season that Marvel approved, and a few more that I snuck in there,” Pokaski said. “We’re excited to have Roxxon Gulf, our Louisiana version of Roxxon represented.”

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger has received a mostly positive reaction from critics so far, including a strong review from ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgley:

“Where Cloak & Dagger really excels is in its ability to pay equal attention to the fantastical elements behind these powers, and the real situations facing our country. Issues like racial tension, social anxiety, bullying, police brutality, loss, homelessness — all of these are tackled head first, putting Cloak & Dagger right alongside Black Lightning in terms of taking an exciting premise and inserting it flawlessly into the terrifying reality that so many of our young people face today. It’s a remarkable blend of two very different worlds.”

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on Freeform.