Watch ‘Black Panther’ Stars Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira Put Their Hands in the Fear Box

The King of Wakanda and his most trusted bodyguard are fearless warriors in the newest film from Marvel Studios. But when it comes to the Fear Box, their resolve is pushed to their limits.

Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira, stars of the highly anticipated Black Panther, were featured in the latest edition of Vanity Fair’s hair-raising segment, forced to touch reptiles, rodents, and fruits. Check it out in the clip above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s pretty hilarious to see the two actors out of their element, afraid of what they might touch in the box. Gurira in particular is a delight as she cheats on nearly all of her turns, a far cry from the intimidating characters she plays on Black Panther and The Walking Dead.

Boseman is also pretty humorous, unable to distinguish between living creatures and stuffed toys. Does the man have a sensory problem or has he just never had pets or what?

It’s funny to see the two actors expressing genuine uncertainty. In Black Panther, they are the epitome of poise and strength, fighting villains outside and within Wakanda’s borders to keep their country safe. But here, they won’t even touch a reptile.

Gurira is the obvious highlight, especially when Boseman is messing with her when the baby chicks are in the box. They keep tweeting, making noises, and he simply tells her that the producers are messing with her and put a speaker in there. She obviously doesn’t trust him and cheats, yet again, seeing the chicks. Of course, she refuses to touch them.

The bowl of grapes is another highlight, as Boseman blows through the other side of the box at Gurira’s hand to freak her out. It works, and she cheats yet again.

The cast of Black Panther has hit the press rounds in recent week as anticipation builds for the upcoming Marvel Studios film. It’s nice to see a different side of the actors, who we are used to seeing saving the world with unwavering bravery. But here, they’re just like everyone else: afraid to get bit by a mysterious and slimy creature.

Black Panther premieres in theaters on Friday, February 16th.