‘Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman Looks Like a King on Academy Awards Red Carpet

Celebrities are starting to show up for the red carpet ahead of tonight’s Academy Awards in Los Angeles while Black Panther isn’t in competition for any awards in this year’s Oscar’s, that hasn’t stopped the film’s star Chadwick Boseman from looking like a king.

Boseman, who is also presenting during tonight’s telecast, arrived on the red carpet in a sleek, monochrome black suit and shirt while his suit jacket was adorned in an intricate sequin pattern along the shoulders and front reminiscent of King T’Challa’s wardrobe in Marvel’s Black Panther. You can check out Boseman’s regal red carpet look below.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN LITERALLY LOOKS LIKE A KING. I am not worthy to even look at this picture #Oscars pic.twitter.com/PhUSEYOpPP — kayla (@evahnschris) March 4, 2018

As you can see, in addition to the sequin details, Boseman’s suit jacket is longer than a standard tuxedo coat. The whole ensemble is similar to one of the outfits Black Panther audiences saw T’Challa wear in the throne room of Wakanda. In that scene, Boseman’s Wakandan king wore a long, royal purple vest over an all-black outfit with the vest adorned with intricate silver tribal patterns.

And Boseman likely won’t be the only Black Panther star to bring some royalty to the red carpet. His fellow Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi) is up for Best Actor for his role in Get Out while co-star Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia) is set to present at tonight’s award show as well.

Black Panther is in theaters now.

