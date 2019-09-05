Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Sends Well Wishes to Kevin Hart After Accident

Over the holiday weekend, comedian Kevin Hart was involved in a bad car accident, and while he’s expected to make a full recovery, the actor will require weeks of physical therapy. According to a recent report from TMZ, Hart suffered three fractures to his spine and had to have back surgery following the accident. Many people have sent their well wishes to Hart this week, including Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman.

“Praying for your recovery brother. God bless you and your family. You got this,” Boseman wrote.

As you can see, Boseman included a photo of himself with Hart’s family.

Many people commented on the post, adding to the well wishes:

“Prayers for Kevin Hart!,” @sonyagiddings_ replied.

“Wishing a speedy recovery!!,” @lilateelove wrote.

“And prayers to the other people that were involved in the accident as well 🙏🏾,” @teamlupitaanyongo added.



Hart initially suffered the wreck early on Sunday morning, after his vintage Plymouth Barracuda ended up in a ditch off of the Mulholland Highway. Hart was not behind the wheel, but he and the vehicle’s driver, Jared Black, both suffered serious injuries. Black’s fiance, celebrity trainer Rebecca Broxterman, was pinned in the backseat of the car but did not have major injuries.

“He’s great,” Eniko Hart, Kevin’s wife, told reporters. “Yep. Going to be just fine. He’s good. Everybody’s good.”

Yesterday, the 911 call from the accident was released, which you can read about here.

Boseman isn’t the only celebrity to post about Hart’s accident. Hart’s frequent collaborator, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, posted a sweet message to Hart on Instagram. Johnson also left his honeymoon early to fill in for Hart on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Hart most recently appeared in The Secret Life of Pets 2 and in an uncredited role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. He will be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level later this year.