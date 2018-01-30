‘Black Panther’ Final Trailer Released

With less than two weeks to go before Black Panther hits theaters, an all-new trailer has debuted which shows an extended look at its car chase sequence which is sure to rival Captain America: Civil War‘s with its exciting action. Check out the trailer above.

Civil War marked Chadwick Boseman‘s debut as T’Challa and featured a compelling display of Black Panther‘s abilities as he chased down Winter Soldier and Captain America as the heroes leaped across cars and motorcycles. It only makes sense that in Black Panther’s solo adventure, director Ryan Coogler would take that sequence to a whole new level.

Coogler, whose previous films were much more intimate dramas than big-budget action films, connected quickly with Boseman on their vision for the film, according to the actor.

“We have very similar views about what things should be like. And the things that we usually have a difference of opinion about, it’s so minor what those differences are,” Boseman shared with ComicBook.com. “I think it’s more of a growth because there’s nobody battling you. We’re constantly building on each other, so it’s been a good marriage so far.”

Black Panther might be the first superhero movie of the year, but Marvel Studios has two more releases hitting theaters before the year ends. In addition to being 2018’s first, Coogler claims there are other elements of his film that make it unique.

“There have been a lot of superhero movies made,” Coogler shared with Fandango. “As a comic book and superhero film fan myself, I feel like we’ve seen a lot at this point. I think that the cultural element of [Black Panther] — and how cultural specificity takes such a big role in the film — that’s what makes it quite unique.”

He added, “There hasn’t really been a film about a character like T’Challa before.”

Audiences are already connecting strongly with T’Challa, as the film is projected to earn at least $120 million in its opening weekend. By comparison, Deadpool earned $132 million in its February opening weekend in 2016 while last summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming took in $117 million.

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16.