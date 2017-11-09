‘Black Panther’ Gets a Massive Wave of Funko Toys

Black Panther doesn’t hit theaters until February 16th, and the awesomeness of the recent trailer has made us impatient. Fortunately, we just got a massive dose of Funko Pop figures and plushes to tide us over. Let’s dive in.
Pop Figures:
• Black Panther Pop! Vinyl Figure (chase variant is a 1-in-6 rarity)
• Black Panther Warrior Falls Pop! Vinyl Figure
• Black Panther Shuri Pop! Vinyl Figure
• Black Panther Nakia Pop! Vinyl Figure
• Black Panther Erik Killmonger Pop! Vinyl Figure (chase variant is a 1-in-6 rarity)
Plushes and Pint Size Heroes:
• Black Panther Plushies Display Case
• Black Panther Pint Size Heroes 3-Pack
Pocket Pop Key Chains:
• Black Panther Pocket Pop! Key Chain
• Black Panther Erik Killmonger Pocket Pop! Key Chain
Dorbz:
• Black Panther Dorbz Vinyl Figure
• Black Panther Erik Killmonger Dorbz Vinyl Figure
• Black Panther Erik Killmonger Glow-in-the-Dark Dorbz
As far as exclusives are concerned, look for a Dorbz Black Panther blue glow version at Hot Topic. Walmart will get a glow Pop of Erik Killmonger and Target will get a blue glow version of Black Panther. Look for the exclusives to arrive at their respective stores this January.