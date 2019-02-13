‘Black Panther’ Leads NAACP Image Awards Nominees

Black Panther has made this the most successful Awards Season for Marvel, so it’s no surprise that the groundbreaking superhero film leads the NAACP Image Awards nominations this year.

Earlier today, it was announced that the 50th NAACP Image Awards, which will be held on March 30th at the Dolby Theatre, honored Black Panther with an impressive 16 nominations which are given for “accomplishments of people of color in the fields of TV, music, literature and film.”

According to Deadline, the film is up for Outstanding Motion Picture against BlacKkKlansman, Crazy Rich Asians, The Hate U Give, and If Beale Street Could Talk.

The film is also up for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture (Chadwick Boseman), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Michael B. Jordan and Winston Duke), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Lupita Nyong’o), Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture (Letitia Wright and Winston Duke), Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture, and Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture.

The music side of the film has earned a nomination for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (“All The Stars”), and Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation.

There’s also a nomination for Outstanding Children’s Program for Disney XD’s Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest, and an Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction nomination for Black Panther: Who Is The Black Panther?.

You can go to the NAACP Image Awards’ website and vote for Entertainer of the Year, which includes Black Panther‘s star, Chadwick Boseman, and Black Panther‘s director, Ryan Coogler, going against Beyoncé, LeBron James, and Regina King. According to the site, you’re allowed to cast a vote once every 24 hours.

Black Panther has already won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Ludwig Göransson) and Best Rap Performance for “Kings Dead” (Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake).

The film is also up for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing.

Black Panther is currently streaming on Netflix. The NAACP Image Awards will air March 30th on TV One.