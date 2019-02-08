Save 33% on the ‘Black Panther’ Marvel Legends Shuri and Klaw Toys ‘R’ Us 2-Pack

The former Toys ‘R’ Us exclusive Black Panther Marvel Legends Shuri and Klaw 6-inch figure 2-pack was first released last year, and quickly became hard to find outside of third party sellers. However, the set appears to be coming back for a second run! Pre-orders are running in the $39.99 range with shipping slated for April, but you can get the set shipped on Amazon right now for only $26.74 (33% off)! There’s no telling how many sets are left or how long the sale will last, so grab it while you can.

The official description reads:

“A Toys R Us Exclusive! Get two awesome 6-inch figures with accessories with the Black Panther Marvel Legends Shuri and Klaw 6-Inch Action Figures – Toys R Us Exclusive set. Master innovators with a long history of modifying and manipulating Vibranium, Shuri and Klaw share similar interests, but drastically different motives. While Shuri works to create technology that can help protect the Black Panther and the kingdom of Wakanda, Klaw is more interested in turning a profit by creating powerful weapons that can devastate civilizations. Collectors, fans, and Marvel enthusiasts alike can imagine iconic moments from the Black Panther comics with this premium Marvel Legends Series 2-pack featuring 6-inch-scale hero Shuri and villain Marvel’s Klaw figures. Each figure features premium design and detail and includes a character-inspired power accessory. Figures also feature premium articulation for poseability and display in collections.”

On a related note, the Marvel Legends Gear Captain America Shield Prop Replica from Hasbro was first released in 2016, but it disappeared for a long stretch before making a limited comeback earlier this year. At this point, the only place to get one for the original $99 price tag is right here at Entertainment Earth where it is up for pre-order with free U.S. shipping slated for March. This is significant because the price of the shield from third-party sellers is currently in the $150-to-$300 range via sites like Amazon, Walmart, and eBay. Grab one while you can, because it’s only a matter of time before it sells out or the ship date is pushed back further.

The shield measures 24-inches in diameter (1:1 scale), and features a premium finish, adjustable faux leather straps, and metal buckles. It’s made of hard plastic, not Vibranium (so you won’t be able to deflect bullets with it; NERF darts are okay), but it’s the top-of-the-line option for cosplay and decoration.

