Michelle Obama Loved ‘Black Panther’: “It Will Inspire People of All Backgrounds”

Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018

“Congrats to the entire #BlackPanther team,” Obama wrote Monday. “Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.”

The blockbuster, the first Marvel Studios production to feature a Black lead and a predominantly Black cast, opened Thursday night with $25.2 million — giving Black Panther the second-biggest Marvel preview night opening behind only 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Black Panther rolled out over the weekend to historic opening numbers, bringing in $201.8 million over the three-day weekend; projections peg Black Panther for a four-day opening total of $235 million.

Its $60.1 million Sunday haul gives it the second-highest Sunday box office total of all time, behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $60.5 million earned in December 2015. Panther has also dethroned Deadpool, released in 2016, for the largest all-time February opening.

Icon Oprah Winfrey also praised the Ryan Coogler-directed film over the weekend, calling it “phenomenal.”

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige says Black Panther is the best movie the studio has ever made, a sentiment shared and expressed similarly by celebrities Kevin Hart and Diddy, and Marvel stars Mark Ruffalo and Brie Larson.

Black Panther currently has an 86.02 ComicBook.com Composite Score, which is the sixth-highest ComicBook.com Composite Score for a comic book movie. It also has a 4.56 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the highest rated comic book movie ever among ComicBook.com Users.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.