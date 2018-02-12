‘Black Panther’ Is the Most Tweeted Movie of 2018

2018 may still be young but it already belongs to King T’Challa.

According to Variety, Black Panther has broken yet another record this week. Through the first month and a half of the year, Marvel’s latest outing has seen the most impressions on Twitter in that time period. The movie has been tweeted about more than five million times. This tops even Avengers: Infinity War, widely talked about as the most anticipated film of all time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Across the entire globe, no other movie has received the same amount of chatter on the social media site. Star Wars: The Last Jedi currently has the second-most mentions, while Maze Runner: The Death Cure comes in third.

Marvel is going all-in with this Twitter trend as Friday’s release approaches. Some of the film’s characters have already been given their own emojis. Black Panther, Killmonger, Shuri, Okoye, and Nakia all come with their emoji when turned into a hashtag on Twitter. The phrases #WakandaForever and #BlackPantherLive are also accompanied by a Black Panther emoji.

Tonight at 6:30pm ET, Twitter and Marvel Studios are hosting a live event for the film. The stream will consist of an ET Q&A with the film’s stars including Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, writer/director Ryan Coogler, executive producer Nate Moore, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Watch the #BlackPanther cast LIVE as they answer your questions and debut an exclusive clip from the film right here on @Twitter, powered by @IMAX! https://t.co/QGumg52H4W — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 2, 2018

The hype for Black Panther continues as the film nears its theatrical release this Friday, February 16.