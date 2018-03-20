‘Black Panther’ Is The Most Tweeted About Movie Ever

Black Panther is still crushing at the box office, but that isn’t the only thing the film dominated in 2018.

It turns out Black Panther also took the crown on Twitter, as the social media network announced that it has become the most tweeted about movie of all time. Mind you, that’s not just superhero movies, but any movie. Marvel’s latest has garnered over 35 million tweets, and here’s how they break down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Panther’s most Tweeted emojis consist of🔥, 🖤, and 👑, while the film’s most tweeted hashtags include #BlackPanther,#WakandaForever, and #Wakanda.

While fans tweeted about the whole cast at one time or another, a few took the top spots as most tweeted, including Black Panther, Killmonger, and Shuri.

As for other movies, Black Panther finds itself in pretty stellar company and takes the spot from Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Avengers: Infinity War, though that last one could overtake it at some point down the line. As for most tweeted days, those would be February 18, February 17, and February 19.

Regarding who tweeted about the film the most, that would be the United States, United Kingdom, and Thailand, and as for the most retweeted tweets, that would fall to one about the Black Panther Album, a video that showed two people posing as one to get only one ticket, and Michelle Obama’s congratulations to the team behind the film.

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018

“Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.”

The movie is still performing well at the box office at just over 4 weeks in theaters and should add to its already over $1 billion total for a few more weeks.

Black Panther is in theaters now.