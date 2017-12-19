New ‘Black Panther’ Promo Art Revealed

New promotional artwork for Marvel’s upcoming Black Panther movie has appeared online.

The artwork looks like designs that will appear on t-shirts and other apparel and merchandise once the film releases in February. The artwork includes renderings of the Black Panther himself (Chadwick Boseman), the villain Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), and Okoye (Danai Gurira).

Black Panther is still a few months away from release, director Ryan Coogler shared one of his favorite moments from the film, a scene that involved T’Challa speaking with his father, T’Chaka, because of what it means for a new generation of fans.

“Realizing that we were going to have this film where a father and son talk to each other in this native African language in a superhero movie — it hit me for a moment,” he said. “It was emotionally moving. That was a big one.”

“Their world is different from our world. These kids they are gonna save all of us,” he said. “We got to do our part to keep pushing things forward. To see a movie where somebody looks like me that is a king and knows their ancestry and has an army of incredible folks around them and who believe in them? I don’t know what that would have done for me when I was 10 years old.”

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Thor: Ragnarok on November 2, 2017., Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3in 2020.