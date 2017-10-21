How The Same Shots Appear Differently In The Two ‘Black Panther’ Trailers

There have been two trailers for Marvel’s upcoming Black Panther movie so far and while they share much of the same footage, some of that footage appears quite different between the two trailers.

YouTuber Will Kirkby has put together a video showing some of the differences between the two Black Panther trailers. Most of the differences come down to improved digital effects and color grading, though in some instances there are entirely different shots from the same scene being used.

The most obvious change comes when Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) assumes a fighting position. In the original trailer, that was it, but in the new trailer, he reveals his Golden Jaguar suit.

Changes and all, the second Black Panther trailer impressed the internet, including Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

“Damn. This looks really great and powerful. Gave me chills! Can’t wait to see it,” Jenkins said.

In addition to revealing Killmonger’s Golden Jaguar suit, the new Black Panther trailer also revealed Klaw’s sonic disruptor, which actor Andy Serkis had described to ComicBook.com before.

“So Ulysses Klaue in Age of Ultron gets his arm severed, and he’s incredibly bitter about that,” Serkis said. “But that doesn’t stop him: he goes back, and he’s retrieved an old mining tool, which he’s turned into this sonic disruptor – and yeah, he gets to play with it. And that’s such fun.”

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Thor: Ragnarok on November 2, 2017., Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.