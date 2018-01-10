‘Black Panther’ Beating ‘Captain America: Civil War’ as Best-Selling MCU Title in Advance Tickets

Movie fans are eager to make the trip to Wakanda this February.

Black Panther ticket sales outpaced those of Captain America: Civil War in the first 24 hours. This is according to online ticket vendor Fandango. Captain America: Civil War is Fandango’s fastest-selling Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Civil War opened to $179 million in the first weekend of May 2016.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadline notes that advanced ticket sales do not correlate to opening weekend totals. That said, they can be an indicator. Black Panther is opening on President’s Day weekend and close to Valentine’s Day. If Black Panther has close to Civil War‘s momentum it could be February’s biggest opening ever. Deadpool currently holds that distinction with $132.4 million.

A Fandango poll showed that Black Panther is the second most anticipated 2018 movie. The first was Avengers: Infinity War, which also features Black Panther. Fans voted Black Panther as the most anticipated solo superhero movie debut. Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) was one of the most anticipated villains. Co-stars Danai Gurira and Winston Duke were named actors to watch in 2018.

Chadwick Boseman debuted as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War. Director Ryan Coogler explained how T’Challa has changed in Black Panther.

“In this film, it’s the same guy, but you’re seeing all of the layers pulled back,” Coogler said. “The film’s from his perspective and he’s surrounded by people who he loves and cares for. It’s just a much more personal perspective on him. You see him go through the journey of taking on the greatest responsibility that a person can have, the responsibility of leading a country. You see him go through the full weight of that in the film.”

Black Panther currently has a ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating of 4.17 out of 5, making it the second most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are for Black Panther by giving the movie your own ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.