New Black Panther Image Released by Marvel to Celebrate the New Year

2018 is here and to celebrate the new year, Marvel has released a new image from the upcoming Black Panther movie.

In the photo shared by the official Black Panther Twitter account, Lupita Nyong’o‘s Nakia and Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa descend a set of stairs, dressed for what appears to be a party. The photo is a fitting choice as it was posted with the caption “Shall we, 2018” on New Year’s Eve — a time when many celebrate the coming year with festivities. You can check it out below.

In addition to giving fans of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film a little tease of the highly-anticipated Black Panther, it also hints a bit at Nyong’o’s Nakia’s complex relationship with Boseman’s T’Challa. In the film. Nakia is part of the Dora Milaje, a group who serve to protect the king in the film, but as a warrior in her own right Nakia will have to make her own choices about priorities and allegiances.

“She’s very passionate about her work,” Nyong’o said in a recent interview with USA. “She has to decide where her allegiance lies and what comes first.”

Black Panther currently has a ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating of 4.15 out of 5, making it the third most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are for Black Panther by giving the movie your own ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.