‘Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman Praises Marvel’s ‘Cloak & Dagger’

As Agents of SHIELD begins to wind down, marketing for Marvel TV’s next entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger — has beginning to ramp up.

Now, just a month away from the show’s premiere, Cloak & Dagger has support from one of the MCU’s heaviest hitters: Black Panther‘s Chadwick Boseman.

Sitting down with Cloak & Dagger stars Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph, spoke to his desire of seeing a show featuring the teen superheroes.

“I wanted to see this superhero duo five years ago,” Boseman told Holt and Joseph. “Both of you brought your personality to the role. That’s the key thing, just as long as it’s breathing.”

Boseman then went on to praise Cloak & Dagger for dealing with real-world issues.

“Your characters are dealing with real issues that young people and teenagers are dealing with,” said Boseman. “That’s what’s cool about Cloak & Dagger.”

The clip comes from a larger promotional push featuring Boseman and the cast of Cloak & Dagger took part in a photoshoot together.

A few weeks ago, the show’s official Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Olivia Holt (Tandy Bowen/Dagger) and Aubrey Joseph (Tyrone Johnson/Cloak) with Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) this weekend. You can check it out below.

You can find the official description of the series below.

“Cloak & Dagger is a coming-of-age series based on the beloved Marvel characters. Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) come from starkly different backgrounds, each growing up with a secret they never dared share with another soul.”

“Once a privileged little girl, Tandy Bowen watched as her family was destroyed by a disastrous storm that uprooted her life. Now in her late teens, an unexpected encounter with a boy named Tyrone sparks a life-changing event. Young Tyrone Johnson wanted nothing more than to prove he was fearless. But when everything he held close was taken away, life taught Tyrone to be afraid. Now older and more sheltered, Tyrone closes himself off. But when he meets a girl named Tandy his life changes forever.”

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is set to debut on June 7 at 8 pm ET on Freeform.