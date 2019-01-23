Marvel

‘Black Panther’ Fans Upset Ryan Coogler Was Snubbed for Best Director Oscar Nomination

Black Panther may have been honored with seven Academy Awards nominations this morning, including Best Picture, Best Production Design, and Best Original Song (for “All The Stars”), but one category in which fans felt there was a glaring omission was Best Director, with the Academy overlooking Ryan Coogler‘s accomplishments.

Despite Coogler himself not being singled out by the organization, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige detailed the filmmaker’s accomplishments to The New York Times. “[Coogler] had a very personal story and struggle to explore, and he wanted to use this movie and this canvas to tell it. Looking over the past year at the cultural impact this movie has had around the world, it feels like the recognition from the Academy this morning is the pinnacle of that.”

Feige isn’t the only one who knows of Coogler’s achievements with the picture, as Marvel fans took to social media to express their frustration with the oversight.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Black Panther director Ryan Coogler’s Oscar snub!

