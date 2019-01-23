‘Black Panther’ Fans Upset Ryan Coogler Was Snubbed for Best Director Oscar Nomination

Black Panther may have been honored with seven Academy Awards nominations this morning, including Best Picture, Best Production Design, and Best Original Song (for “All The Stars”), but one category in which fans felt there was a glaring omission was Best Director, with the Academy overlooking Ryan Coogler‘s accomplishments.

Despite Coogler himself not being singled out by the organization, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige detailed the filmmaker’s accomplishments to The New York Times. “[Coogler] had a very personal story and struggle to explore, and he wanted to use this movie and this canvas to tell it. Looking over the past year at the cultural impact this movie has had around the world, it feels like the recognition from the Academy this morning is the pinnacle of that.”

Feige isn’t the only one who knows of Coogler’s achievements with the picture, as Marvel fans took to social media to express their frustration with the oversight.

HOW?

HOW DID RYAN COOGLER NOT GET A NOD? HOW? — LUVEVE Inc. (@ashlayymoyo) January 22, 2019

“Didn’t Happen in a Vacuum”

Director Ryan Coogler was most definitely robbed. How the hell does @Marvel‘s @theblackpanther film get a well-deserved Best Film Oscar nomination without acknowledging the creative force behind it? This film didn’t happen in a vacuum. — Ken Penders (@KenPenders) January 22, 2019

How Did That Happen?

Before y’all come at me with the backlash, let me remind you that Ryan Coogler WROTE AND DIRECTED Black Panther…. If he’s not nominated how does the film receive a best picture nomination? Sounds a lot like one award to shut everyone up. — Monte Bell (@MonteBellTv) January 22, 2019

Shaking My Head

The Academy couldn’t even give my man Ryan Coogler the nod!? Smh — CJ Duncan (@JustCJDunkin7) January 22, 2019

Movies Don’t Make Themselves

okay but how are y’all gonna give BP the Best Picture nod but snub Ryan Coogler? you think a movie that good just up and made itself? you think just ANYONE could’ve made that movie? smh — danielle rose (@lovelyIondonsky) January 22, 2019

One of the Best in Hollywood

My biggest snub of the #OscarNominations is that Ryan Coogler is not a nominee for best director of the yr!! I think Coogler is one of the best directors in Hollywood and he did a great job with #BlackPanther — Van (@vanman_1000) January 22, 2019

Marvel Overlooked

Biggest Oscar snubs: Spiderverse for best picture, Michael B. Jordan for best supporting actor, Ryan Coogler for best director, Spiderverse for best original score/song — Sam MacLean (@smpoza1) January 22, 2019

Good Company

Somebody just made me realize something. How were Ryan Coogler and @michaelb4jordan not nominated for Oscars? Killmonger was one of the best movie villains of all time. Huge snub. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/g2iLDLqHK5 — Chauncey Alcorn (@Uptown_Buck) January 22, 2019

Add Another Snub to the List

I know there were a lot of snubs and surprises with the #OscarNoms this morning but the biggest one for me is Coogler for #BlackPanther.



How has this man not been nominated for an Oscar yet?https://t.co/5ftkIyGKRQ — Adriel Velazquez?? (@cinemavice) January 22, 2019

One of Many Snubs