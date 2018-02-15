Black Panther to Have Live-to-Picture Performance at Hollywood Bowl

✖

Black Panther quickly became a classic in the world of superhero blockbusters when it was released in 2018, with elements of the film earning critical acclaim and even Academy Awards. Among them is the film's award-winning score from Ludwig Goransson — and it looks like viewers will soon get a chance to experience it in a whole new way. According to a new report from Variety, the score from Black Panther will be performed in three live-to-picture performances at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. The experience will be performed on September 10th, September 11th, and September 12th, courtesy of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Sengalese singer Baaba Maal, and an ensemble of African drummers. The performance will be conducted by Thomas Wilkins, principal conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

“I was thrilled,” Goransson said of being approached for the project. “What was most important to me was that we get the right players to play this. We have the best orchestra in the world, now let’s get the African musicians who played on the score.”

“[The film] was such a big part of my life, not just my music or my career," Goransson continued. "I was so committed, personally and musically, that I grew into another stage of my life. So going back to that now, revisiting that, is going to be heavy.”

Goransson also revealed that he has yet to watch the film since the passing of star Chadwick Boseman last year, with the composer indicating that "it’s going to be an emotional time.”

The report also confirms that Goransson will be returning to score 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which began filming earlier this summer.

“I’m starting conceptual ideas and having conversations with Ryan,” Goransson revealed.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to see the return of Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. The film will also feature the debut of Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart, who is later set to star in her own Disney+ series. Michaela Coel has also been cast in a currently-unknown role.

You can find tickets and more information about the Hollywood Bowl's Black Panther concert here.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to debut in theaters on July 8, 2022.