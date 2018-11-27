‘Black Panther’ Returns to Theaters for Giving Tuesday

While Black Panther might already be available on home video, digital download, and streaming services, none of those experiences compare to seeing the Marvel Studios film on the big screen. Marvel Studios in partnership with Film Comment will be hosting free screenings of the film tonight nationwide in honor of Giving Tuesday, which includes a post-screening Q&A with director Ryan Coogler.

Per Film Comment, “Leading up to and during the Q&A, attendees are invited to submit their questions to Ryan Coogler on Twitter with the hashtag #AskBlackPanther. All attendees will receive a free one-year digital subscription to Film Comment magazine.”

The Giving Tuesday movement was launched in 2012 as a reaction to the consumerism of events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with the event signifying a way for various organizations to give back to their communities.

You can check out Film Comment‘s website to see a list of all participating movie theaters nationwide.

Black Panther has become not only one of the most successful films of the year, but also one of the most praised by fans and critics alike. Understandably, Marvel was quick to tap Coogler to bring a sequel to life, which could head into production by next year.

During a recent conversation with IndieWire, Coogler detailed the pressure he feels with developing the sequel, given the acclaim the original installment received.

“I think the pressure is kind of always going to be there,” Coogler admitted. “I’ve had a chance to make three feature films, each one of them had its own very specific type of pressure. In the process of it, it feels insurmountable each time.”

The filmmaker as no stranger to pressure, having developed Creed, a sequel to the Rocky franchise, as well as his development of Black Panther, the character’s first solo outing after his debut in Captain America: Civil War.

“When it comes to making a sequel, I’ve never done it before, a sequel to something that I’ve directed myself,” Coogler noted. “So I think there’s gonna be a lot of pressure there, but what we’re going to try to do is just focus on the work, like we always do. Really try to go step by step and try to quiet everything else around us, really focus on trying to make something that has some type of meaning.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Black Panther franchise.

