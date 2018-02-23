‘Black Panther’ Box Office Tracking To Deliver Rare $100 Million Plus Second Weekend

The Wakandan nation keeps getting richer as Black Panther is poised to deliver a rare $100 million second weekend at the box office.

After opening to $202 million in its first true three-day weekend, the Marvel Studios film did little slowing down during the week. The film, in fact, broke weekday records with numbers like a $14.5 million Tuesday. The film can see a 50% drop from weekend to weekend and still top $100 million in weekend two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to BoxOfficeMojo, Black Panther is pacing to outperform some recent $200 million opener films. Star Wars: The Force Awakens saw a 39.8% drop in its second weekend, Jurassic World fell 49%,, 2012’s The Avengers fell 50.3%, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi saw a more steep 67.5% drop. Of those titles, Black Panther is garnering IMDb page view data closer to Jurassic World, which might indicate the continued interest pointing towards a $100 million second weekend.

The analysis goes on to predict a drop somewhere near 41%, meaning Black Panther will earn around $120 million between Friday and Sunday. Such a number would give the Marvel Studios film the second largest second weekend ever behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Overseas, Black Panther has earned $213.6 million. It’s domestic haul currently sits at $277.7 million. By the time Thursday numbers become official, those numbers will jump and the film will have easily surpassed $500 million worldwide in just nine days of release.

The only films brave enough to take on Black Panther‘s second weekend are Game Night and Annihilation. Predictions have those films landing at $17 million and $9.3 million, respectively.

“Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong,” Coogler wrote in a letter shared to social media aimed at moviegoers responsible for Black Panther‘s groundbreaking success.

“It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film — but to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters — often moved me and my wife to tears,” Coogler wrote, thanking audiences, the press, and young fans.

“Thank you for giving our team of filmmakers the greatest gift: The opportunity to share this film, that we poured our hearts and souls into, with you.”

Black Panther is now playing in theaters worlwide.