‘Black Panther’ Sequel Confirmed by Marvel Studios Head

It’s official! Black Panther is getting a sequel!

Not that this was any surprise, considering the first Black Panther film, which hit theaters almost a month ago, has completely obliterated all expectations. It’s currently looking to win the box office for the fourth consecutive week.

Still, despite the massive success, Marvel Studios had yet to announce that a sequel was on the way. Many believed that Kevin Feige and the company were just playing their cards as close to their chest as possible, trying to keep the post-Avengers 4 world a secret.

Secrets or no secrets, we all knew that a Black Panther sequel was coming sooner or later, and Feige finally made things official.

While speaking with EW, the Marvel Studios head was asked about the prospect of more Black Panther, and he was quick to say there was more in store for the now-beloved world of Wakanda.

“Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that,” Feige said of the Black Panther sequel. “One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

Black Panther 2 is officially coming to life. Now, only two major questions remain.

First, there’s the mystery surrounding a potential release date. When could a Black Panther sequel hit theaters? Marvel currently has a horde of films scheduled through 2022, and the sequel will undoubtedly take one of those spots. Best-case scenario, Black Panther 2 arrives in the first quarter of 2020.

The second, and potentially more important, question is whether director Ryan Coogler would return. Coogler didn’t go back to the Rocky franchise for Creed 2 after the first film found great success, but much of that was due to his schedule with Black Panther. The director and Marvel clearly have a great relationship, and the actors love working for him. It’ll be a total surprise if Coogler isn’t back in the director’s chair when the second Black Panther movie rolls around.

Are you excited for a Black Panther sequel? How soon do you think we will see it on the big screen? Let us know in the comments below!