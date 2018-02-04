‘Black Panther’: Meet Shuri Featurette Released

Marvel Studios would like fans to meet Shuri, the sister of King T’Challa the Black Panther.

A new featurette for Black Panther has stars Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright, who play T’Challa and Shuri respectively, discussing their sibling dynamics.

“Shuri is super smart and funny,” Wright says. “He’s the king.”

Boseman adds, “She got all the gadgets. She’s got all the tricks.”

“We make a great team,” says Wright.

When asked what it’s like having Black Panther for a brother, Wright says, “Amazing. I get to be involved in some of the crazy stuff that he has to do in the world.” You can check out a clip from the film that shows Shuri remotely aiding Black Panther during a car chase for an example.

“You don’t want to mess with family,” Boseman concludes.

In the Marvel Comics Universe, Shuri eventually takes over the mantle of Black Panther from her brother. During an interview with ComicBook.com, Wright considered the possibility of that happening in the films.

“If that’s meant to happen then why not?” Wright said. “But my thing is: where we meet her now in the Marvel Universe, she’s young, she’s preparing, she’s just into technology, she’s creating, she’s just really fun and really focused on that. So, if that’s meant to happen, then cool, but at the moments, hey, man, Chadwick [Boseman] is killing as Black Panther! I’m happy to help out with the gadgets for now. If that’s meant to be, it’ll be, but he’s amazing as Black Panther.”

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

