‘Black Panther’ Star Danai Gurira Reacts to Golden Globe Nomination

Black Panther star Danai Gurira is beaming over the Marvel Studios blockbuster’s three Golden Globe nominations.

“I think it’s amazing. I’m really excited that we did get the nomination,” Gurira told ET Canada of the Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther receiving a nod for Best Picture as a drama — the first superhero film to win that distinction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think it’s such an affirmation of all the work of Ryan’s astounding vision.”

Black Panther competes for the coveted award against Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Barry Jenkins period drama If Beale Street Could Talk, and the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga-led A Star Is Born.

Composer Ludwig Göransson earned a nomination for Best Original Score while Black Panther‘s breakout single and end credits anthem, Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars,” is nominated for Best Original Song.

Gurira, who played fierce Wakandan general Okoye in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, will next return in Avengers 4 and is expected to reprise the role in subsequent Black Panther sequels.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gurira admitted there is “absolutely nothing” she can say about the top-secret Avengers 4, but noted she has absolute trust in “visionary” director Coogler, who returns for the anticipated sequel as writer-director.

“He’s a very stunning collaborator as well, but he’s in his process until he is willing to open that up and that is what makes him such an amazing leader,” Gurira said.

Gurira, who has a full plate of her own with leading duties on The Walking Dead and potential roles in Godzilla vs. Kong and Star Trek 4, told E! News at the nominations ceremony she has “no idea” when a Black Panther sequel will come, but remarked Coogler is “working away.”

“I don’t think he’s at script stage, as far as I know,” she said.

In November, Black Panther was named by the National Board of Review as one of its “Top Films,” and studio Disney has submitted the Marvel Studios blockbuster for heavy nomination consideration at the Academy Awards.

As part of its “for your consideration” campaign, Disney has submitted Black Panther for consideration in the Oscars’ top categories, including Best Director, Best Actor for leading man Chadwick Boseman, Best Supporting Actress for Gurira and co-stars Lupita Nyong’o, Letita Wright, and Angela Bassett, and Best Picture.

Avengers 4 opens May 3.