‘Black Panther’ Director on Bringing X-Men’s Storm to Sequel

With the X-Men characters on the horizon of becoming the property of Marvel Studios, many are hoping to see Storm play a role in a potential Black Panther sequel as she has for years in comics. It’s something Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has had little time to think about.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at Black Panther‘s press junket in Los Angeles, Coogler was asked if he has put any thought into bringing Ororo into the mix to form the fan-favorite relationship with T’Challa. The long time comic book fan grins at the notion but has been swamped in crafting his massive super hero film which barred him from diving too deeply into plans for it.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know enough about that acquisition to even talk about it, man,” Coogler said. “I’m like caught up there while we were trying to finish the movie. So, I think, look — if it’s something that goes through, I can’t think of better hands for those characters to be in than Kevin [Feige]’s. I’ll say that.”

As for a Black Panther sequel where Storm could come into the mix, plans have not yet been formally announced. If advanced ticket sales are any indication, Disney and Marvel Studios will likely want to get the ball rolling on another trip to Wakanda as Black Panther is already outpacing every single super hero movie before it.

“You guys can help if you break box office and I can come back to [a sequel],” Black Panther‘s Shuri actress Letitia Wright said. If a sequel were to come along, the earliest it could come along would be 2020, and that is if it were fast-tracked.

