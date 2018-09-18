‘Black Panther’ Surpasses ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Domestically as Top Blu-ray of 2018 So Far

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now the domestic best-selling disc, selling more units than Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which was reported last week as the top-selling Blu-ray of 2018 so far.

As revealed by The-Numbers, Black Panther has sold more than 3,912,932 units and exceeded more than $82.2 million in sales since its May 15 release. That puts Black Panther ahead of The Last Jedi, released two months earlier on March 27, which has earned $84.9 million with 3,896,015 units sold.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Worldwide, The Last Jedi still holds the top spot at 3,024,845 units sold at $69.5 million to Black Panther‘s 2,654,015 units with $59.9 million. Avengers: Infinity War, which emerged as the highest-grossing movie of 2018 with a $2.046 billion worldwide haul, has yet to rank on the list since its August 14 disc debut.

Domestically, Disney holds four of the top five spots with Black Panther, The Last Jedi, Disney-Pixar’s Coco (3,427,193 units and $67.5m) and Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok (3,064,931 units and $64.6m), followed by Fox’s Hugh Jackman-led musical The Greatest Showman (2,774,291 units and $48.8m).

Black Panther has also moved the most DVDs in the U.S. at 1,258,917 units and $22.2 million earned, ahead of Coco (1,184,204 units and $18.9m), Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (1,089,979 units and $19.1m), Greatest Showman (970,312 units and $14.2m), and Wonder (903,060 units and $12.7m). The Last Jedi ranks sixth at 871,170 units and $15.4m.

A worldwide phenomenon, the Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther proved the second-best earner of 2018 — behind only Infinity War — with a $1.34 billion box office haul, making it the ninth highest-grossing movie of all time. Black Panther became just the third film to reach $700 million at the domestic box office, coming in ahead of Infinity War ($678m) and behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936m) and James Cameron’s Avatar ($760m).

Disney now owns exactly half of the top ten biggest grossers worldwide, with Black Panther one of three Marvel Studios productions on the list (behind The Avengers‘ $1.51 billion and Avengers: Age of Ultron‘s $1.40 billion).

The studio similarly dominated the box office in 2017, where The Last Jedi became the highest-grossing film of the year with $1.33 billion, followed by Disney’s own live-action Beauty and the Beast at $1.26 billion.

Its Marvel titles — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Thor: Ragnarok — ranked eighth and ninth in the top ten, respectively, pulling in $863m and $853m. The MCU’s three 2018 releases have earned more than $4 billion at the worldwide box office to date.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is the next to reach home media on October 16.