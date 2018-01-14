‘Black Panther’: Long Live The King TV Spot Released

Black Panther is just over a month away and marketing for T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) first solo entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is starting to pick up.

A pair of new television spots have been released today, both focusing on T’Challas ascension to the throne.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first one focused on some of the supporting characters we’ll see in the movie such as Shuri (Letitia Wright), Zuri (Forest Whitaker), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) while the newest TV spot focuses on T’Challa’s return to Wakanda.

As he’s walking off of his aircraft returning to Wakanda presumably from his battle at the Warrior Falls, Danai Gurira’s Okoye utters in excitement, “The Black Panther lives!”

T’Challa is then seen speaking to his mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett), where she tells him it is his time to be king.

Outside of Bassett’s new line, the only other new footage in the television spot is of Zuri telling somebody offscreen — presumably T’Challa — that a war is coming.

Black Panther is directed by Creed helmer Ryan Coogler and is tracking for a huge $120+ million opening weekend domestically. The film stars Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Andy Serkis, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong’o. It is the 18th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which launched 10 years ago with Iron Man and directly precedes the massive Avengers: Infinity War ensemble.

Black Panther hits theaters February 16, 2018. Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.