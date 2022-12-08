Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Had Staggering Number of Visual Effects Shots

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was the final Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to hit theatres this year, and it's been a big hit. The film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% critics score and a 94% audience score. ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "emotional and uplifting." A lot of work went into the film, which was helmed by Ryan Coogler, and there are some behind-the-scenes facts that may surprise you. Recently, The Hollywood Reporter released an in-depth look at the visual effects of the year's biggest films, and it was revealed that 88% of the shots in Wakanda Forever were VFX. In fact, the film had 2,548 shots, and 2,233 of them required visual effects.

Namor's underwater world of Talokan was mentioned in the THR article and the fact that the filmmakers wanted to shoot as much as they could practically. Of course, VFX would still be essential. VFX supervisor Geoffrey Baumann spoke to the outlet about the pros and cons of this undertaking. "Heavier performance scenes were replicated on a stage after they had already been shot in our underwater tank," Baumann shared. This allowed the actors to "reference the experience while performing the same scene later, dry, onstage."

Will Wakanda Forever Be Nominated For Oscars?

2022 is coming to a close, which means Awards Seasons is officially here. Studios are currently pushing their biggest films of the year with the hopes of earning some Academy Awards nominations. This year, Marvel is in the conversation with many fans thinking Angela Bassett has the chance to get a nod for her performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. If she does get nominated, it will mark the first time an actor in the MCU has by the Oscars. Previously, the first Black Panther received three Oscars, including Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Original Song. Now, Marvel is hoping to recreate the first film's success with a new Oscar campaign.

As for VFX, Marvel Studios has been nominated 12 times, but they have yet to take home the prize.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters.