Black Widow’s David Harbour on Marvel Return: “There’s So Many Things You Could Do” With Red Guardian

Black Widow star David Harbour hopes to suit up as Alexei Shostakov in more Marvel movies, saying "there's so many things you could do" with the Red Guardian. The patriarch of an adoptive family — Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) — the past-his-prime Russian super-soldier spends decades imprisoned in a gulag before reuniting with the black widows in 2016. Black Widow, set in-between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, ends with Alexei escaping Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt) — leaving Harbour to question when or where the Red Guardian might return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"They don't let you say these things. I would love for there to be more Red Guardian, and I would love for you guys to love for there to be more Red Guardian because that always helps the cause," Harbour told Variety when asked about his Marvel future. "I love the character, there's so many things you could do with him. There's this gap of 25 years where we don't know who was he, what is his version of events as opposed to the actual version of events?"

Alexei tells tall tales about his glory days — even boasting about a seemingly impossible mid-'80s bout with Captain America — but it's post-Black Widow that Harbour hopes to explore and answer what becomes of his character after Natasha's death in Avengers: Endgame.

"What happens to him after this movie, and why isn't he fighting Thanos? Where is he in that time, what happens then? And then post that, when [Natasha] dies, what happens then?" Harbour said. "It's very interesting to me and I hope that there is interest on other levels, and maybe we'll see some more."

Marvel's Black Widow is now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ Premier Access.

