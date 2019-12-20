Black Widow Star Reveals Reaction to Seeing Finished Footage in the Trailer

The Black Widow movie surprised fans with a trailer earlier this month. The online release of the footage from Marvel’s first Phase 4 movie built a tremendous excitement among those who are looking forward to the movie and among that camp impressed with the first look was Black Widow star Florence Pugh. Pugh, who worked on the film for months throughout 2019, did not know what the finished product would look like until she got to see it for herself. In a recent interview, she did admit she was pleased with how the film turned out, comparing it to other popular spy thriller movies.

“As an actor, when you make a film, people can say what it’s going to look like, but until you see it, you have no idea if people are trying to create something else,” Pugh told IndieWire. “When I watched just the fighting, the way that it’s so gritty, it’s so a Bourne movie, Jason Bourne! Watching it was cool, and I did like a little fist pump. I got to watch the Black Widow herself in action.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Much of the Black Widow movie has been kept a secret aside from the fact that it takes place shortly after the events of Captain America: Civil War. “I will say that when we find Natasha, she has definitely no one to call and nowhere to go, so, yeah,” Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con. As for whether she found out that her character would die or get her own movie first, the actress can’t exactly recall. “Well, I guess, it may be sort of simultaneous?” she said. “I don’t know, all time is an illusion. It gets all blended together at this point … but Kevin [Feige] may have been saying that just to soften the blow. I know how it goes!”

As for Pugh’s character, fans are worried about her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One specific detail has fans thinking that the writing may be on the wall for her Yelena Belova, especially after seeing what Johansson’s Natasha was wearing in Avengers: Infinity War. Watch a full breakdown of the Black Widow trailer in the video above.

Are you excited for Black Widow? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter.

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1, 2020.