Kevin Feige Reveals His Favorite Thing About Black Widow

After appearing in Iron Man 2, two Captain America movies, and four Avengers films, Black Widow will headline her own movie. During the “Vudu Viewing Party” on Twitter, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed what his favorite thing about Black Widow. Feige says much of it comes down to what star Scarlett Johansson is able to do with character.

“Scarlett Johansson’s ability to portray her as a complex and multi-dimensional character, who even without any superpowers, is willing to be at the frontlines of every battle,” Feige tweeted via the official Avengers Twitter account in response to a fan question during the viewing party.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Widow sacrificed herself to retrieve the Soul Stone during Avengers: Endgame. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo referred to that moment as the most heroic in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“At the beginning of Endgame, she wants to bring it all back because she feels like it is the strongest emotional connection that she’s ever had in her life,” Russo says on the film’s home release commentary track. “She’s presented with a choice, which is to give her own life to bring everyone else back and she does it Which [is] the single most heroic moment in the history of the Marvel Universe.”

Scarlett Johansson’s ability to portray her as a complex and multi-dimensional character, who even without any superpowers, is willing to be at the frontlines of every battle. – Kevin #AvengersEndgame #VuduViewingParty https://t.co/uFYKosK3JR — The Avengers (@Avengers) August 3, 2019

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Feige introduced Black Widow movie directed Cate Shortland as well as the film’s cast, which includes Johansson returning as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena, O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. The film also features the villain known as Taskmaster.

The film takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War. That may seem like a strange way to kick off a new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has asked fans to trust him on this.

“There’s a method to the madness,” Feige said in June. “There’s always a method and doing things in an unexpected way is something we find fun. There are ways to do prequels that are less informative or answer questions you didn’t necessarily have, and then there are ways to do prequels where you learn all sorts of things you never knew before.”

What’s your favorite thing about Black Widow? Let us know in the comments. Black Widow opens in theaters on May 1, 2020.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.