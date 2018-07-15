Marvel Reveals When ‘Black Widow’ Is Set

Marvel Studios knows how to preface San Diego Comic Con, and it did so this year with Black Widow. Not long ago, a new report confirmed the film has found its director, and it seems the film has figured out its setting as well.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios has tapped Cate Shortland to direct the film. The report also says the solo film is looking to follow Captain Marvel and act as a prequel of sorts.

“Johansson’s Widow is reportedly set before the events of the first Avengers movie and sees the actress reprise the Russian spy-turned-super heroine,” THR writes.

So far, there are no concrete details about Black Widow out, but its director search has been of note. In the past, the president of Marvel Studios confirmed the company met with more than 65 potential directors over the project. Now, it looks like Shortland had what it took to impress the producer and his team.

Right now, it is expected that Scarlett Johansson will return to play Natasha Romanoff. The actress made her MCU debut years ago in Iron Man 2, and her take on the former Russian spy has been massively popular. To date, Johansson has reprised her role in several high-profile MCU features with her most recent appearance being in Avengers: Infinity War.

In the past, Johansson has shared her thoughts on a solo Black Widow feature.

“Yes, I would want to in the right context and for the film to fit where I’m at, where I am in my life. I mean I’ve played this character for a long time. It’s been probably like 8 years or more, and so much has happened in my life, my life as a performer and happened in my life personally.”

“I love playing this character.” Johansson said. “And I think there is definitely an opportunity to explore the Widow as a woman who has kind of come into her own and is making independent and active choices for herself probably for once in her life. You know she hasn’t always had that possibility so if it fit that criteria then yes I would want to do it.”

