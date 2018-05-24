‘Black Widow’ Reportedly Hires ‘Red Sparrow’ Production Designer

At long last, it seems like progress is being made on A long-awaited Marvel film. It wasn’t long ago that reports surfaced confirming plans for a Black Widow movie. And, if some new updates are right, then Marvel Studios has found its production designer for the movie.

According to a piece by Omega Underground, Black Widow has brought on Maria Djurkovic as the film’s production designer. Fans will best known her work from movies such as Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Intimidation Game, and Red Sparrow.

If this hire is correct, then fans can seem a strange coincidence with Djurkovic being brought on. The vetted designer’s work on Red Sparrow has been praised by critics, but the film itself was embraced by superhero fans for another reason. Its Russian espionage story was closely compared to that of Black Widow, and many fans joked about how Black Widow may secretly be a hidden MCU feature. For Djurkovic to go from Red Sparrow to Black Widow is a bit ironic, but the designer’s work speaks for itself.

So far, there is no word on any other cast or crew for Black Widow. Jac Shaeffer was tasked to pen a script for the movie, but Marvel Studios has kept mum on the solo flick since. However, a recent report by Variety’s Justin Kroll did reassure fans that Black Widow is very much on the radar in Hollywood.

Over on Twitter, Kroll let fans know Marvel Studios has met with an insane number of directors for Black Widow. The report says “more than 65 directors” have met for the job and that Marvel is being “extremely thorough” with its pick. A different report went on to say that Chloe Zhao, Amma Asante, and Deniz Gamze are all rumored candidates for the job.

With no release date in sight, fans are left to wonder what Black Widow may be about. In previous interview, Scarlett Johansson has discussed her personal interests in seeing her MCU character get a solo outing, and she’s ready to suit up.

“I love playing this character.” Johansson told Entertainment Tonight. “And I think there is definitely an opportunity to explore the Widow as a woman who has kind of come into her own and is making independent and active choices for herself probably for once in her life. You know she hasn’t always had that possibility so if it fit that criteria then yes I would want to do it.”

Are you psyched for this Black Widow movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!