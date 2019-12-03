Black Widow Poster Released By Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has released the first teaser poster for Black Widow. The poster accompanies the first trailer for the first Phase 4 Marvel Cinematic Universe film. It has Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) standing within the Black Widow logo. Take a look below. Black Widow is set to open the 2020 Hollywood blockbuster season. That’s been a role reserved for male-fronted action movies for years. Star Scarlett Johansson thinks Black Widow is more than up to the challenge. “The movie packs a big punch,” Johansson said in a recent interview. “If that slot is reserved for movies that pack a big punch, then we’re in a good, good space.”

Johansson has also commented on having executive producer powers over the new film, saying it “is liberating in a way. I feel like I’m in control of the destiny of this film, which gives me a lot more peace of mind. I know her better than anybody. What was her childhood like? What is her relationship to figures of authority? This character is gritty and multi-dimensional but has a lot of trauma and has led an unexamined life. In order to operate at this elite level, she has probably had to push away a lot of stuff.”

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland. The film stars Johansson returning as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena, O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

The film takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War. That may seem to some like an odd choice for the first film in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Marvel Studios’ head Kevin Feige has asked fans to trust him on this.

“There’s a method to the madness,” Feige said in June. “There’s always a method and doing things in an unexpected way is something we find fun. There are ways to do prequels that are less informative or answer questions you didn’t necessarily have, and then there are ways to do prequels where you learn all sorts of things you never knew before.”

Are you excited about Black Widow? Let us know in the comments. Black Widow opens in theaters on May 1, 2020.

