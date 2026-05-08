Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Reveal Date and Release Date Reportedly Revealed

A new report pertaining to Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 has surfaced online with information about the game’s reveal date and release date. Square Enix has confirmed that the third and final installment in the ongoing remake of Final Fantasy 7 has been in development since the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the middle part of this remake trilogy, in 2024. It has yet to make any formal announcement or reveal, though. Apparently, this is set to change next month.

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According to this new report, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is going to be revealed on June 5. As you may know, the Summer Games Fest showcase is happening on June 5, and the overlap here is not a coincidence. The report claims the game will be unveiled during the presentation. If so, this would probably be the show’s biggest reveal, so it very well could be the opener or closer.

The report does not stop there. There is also mention of a potential Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 release date. The report continues by specifically mentioning that the Square Enix game will release in Q1 2027, which is to say, sometime between January and March of next year. Considering four years separated the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth in 2020 and 2024, respectively, this seems a year early, but it’s certainly possible.

All of this new information comes from a leaker on Reset Era, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. There is no guarantee that any of this information is accurate, and even if it is accurate, it is subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. If the Square Enix game is going to be revealed next month at Summer Games Fest, this would be very locked in, but that release window certainly would not be.

At the moment of publishing, Square Enix has not commented on this new intel in any capacity. There are a variety of reasons why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly, regardless of whether or not anything salient is shared by Square Enix.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.