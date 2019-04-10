‘Black Widow’ Casts ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Actor O-T Fagbenle

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow movie is continuing to flesh out its cast and crew, and it looks like the film may have just found its latest star. According to a new report from Deadline, O-T Fagbenle has been cast in a “leading role” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Fagbenle is best known for playing Luke Bankole, the husband of Elizabeth Moss’ Offred, in The Handmaid’s Tale. His filmography also includes Looking, Happy Endings, and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

Details surrounding Fagbenle’s role are currently under wraps, although some are already speculating that he could be playing the “tough, dangerous, and mysterious villain” that has been hinted at in previous casting information, as reports indicated that a Black British or African actor was being sought-out for the role. Moonlight and Castle Rock star Andre Holland was reported to be in the running for that role last month.

Black Widow will see Johansson reprising her Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, in an adventure that is rumored to be set in the 1990s. The film’s cast will also include Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour, all of whom are in currently-unknown roles.

“It’s such a loaded question,” Johansson said of the movie during a previous interview. “Yes, I would want to in the right context and for the film to fit where I’m at, where I am in my life. I mean I’ve played this character for a long time. It’s been probably like 8 years or more, and so much has happened in my life, my life as a performer and happened in my life personally.”

“I love playing this character.” Johansson continued. “And I think there is definitely an opportunity to explore the Widow as a woman who has kind of come into her own and is making independent and active choices for herself probably for once in her life. You know she hasn’t always had that possibility so if it fit that criteria then yes I would want to do it.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

