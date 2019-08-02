Black Widow Movie Will Explore Captain America: Civil War Fallout

There’s been a lot of questions about the next major movie from Marvel Studios, as many people are wondering whether Black Widow is a prequel or not, and when exactly in the timeline its set. But writer Jac Schaefferrevealed some interesting details about the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During the Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the exclusive footage made it clear that the movie would be dealing with Natasha Romanoff’s oft-mentioned history in Budapest, but that it would also be set after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Now we have a clearer idea of what’s happening in the movie.

Schaeffer told Inverse that only a part of the movie takes place after the climactic airport battle with the Avengers, and that Natasha is “very much on her own and over the events of the Black Widow movie, she has to reckon with some of the red in her ledger.” So this means that there’s a good chance that some of the events will take place even further in the past, possibly showing how she joins SHIELD.

Before Black Widow was officially announced, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige provided some teases about how the film would change the MCU.

“There’s a method to the madness,” Feige said in an interview with io9. “There’s always a method and doing things in an unexpected way is something we find fun. There are ways to do prequels that are less informative or answer questions you didn’t necessarily have, and then there are ways to do prequels where you learn all sorts of things you never knew before.”

During an interview with ComicBook’s Adam Barnhardt, MCU newcomer David Harbour praised the creative team behind the film, including director Cate Shortland.

“This woman, Cate Shortland, who is directing this movie is one of the best directors I’ve ever worked with,” Harbour said. “She’s so, so smart, and makes such beautiful indie movies. The fact that you’d put someone like that at the helm of one of these huge action movies — and she pays such attention to the story and such attention to character — speaks volumes. The fact that these guys are so good at what they do, and so passionate about what they do, it feels tremendous. I’m very, very happy with the situation, working on it now. It’s on a scale and on a passionate level unlike anything I’ve ever done.”

Black Widow is set to premiere in theaters on May 1, 2020.