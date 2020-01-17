Black Widow Movie’s Mysterious Cinematographer Reportedly Revealed

A new year (and a new decade!) is here, but fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have to wait until May for the franchise’s first film of 2020. Black Widow is set to follow Scarlett Johansson‘s Natasha Romanoff after the events of Captain America: Civil War and will include the introduction of some new and exciting characters. The upcoming movie is being directed by Cate Shortland, making it the first MCU film to be solely directed by a woman (Anna Boden co-directed Captain Marvel with Ryan Fleck last year). One mystery surrounding the movie has finally been resolved, which is the project’s cinematographer. According to Collider, the job has gone to Gabriel Beristain, who has a long relationship with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Apparently, rumors were circulating that the director of photography for Black Widow was going to be Rob Hardy, who is known for tackling Ex Machina, but according to rumors, he left the project before production began. That brings us to Beristain, who has MCU credits dating back to 2008’s Iron Man in which he served as an additional photographer. He worked the same gig on Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, and Guardians of the Galaxy. Black Widow marks Beristain’s first MCU film as the cinematographer, but he’s held the role in films such as Blade II, Blade: Trinity, S.W.A.T., Street Kings, and more. He was also the cinematographer on the shorts Marvel One-Shot: Item 47 and Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter, and served as the director of photography on multiple episodes of Agent Carter.

“Marvel had no comment, which is par for the course, though it is strange that the studio has yet to announce who shot its summer tentpole, seeing as Black Widow wrapped months ago and hits theaters in May,” Collider writes. “Perhaps there’s a contractual thing that has to be worked out behind the scenes?”

Black Widow is set to be released on May 1st. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.