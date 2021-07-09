Black Widow Prison Break Clip Officially Released by Marvel Studios

✖

Marvel Studios has released an official new "Prison Break" clip from Black Widow. The clip sees the Black Widows Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) piloting a helicopter above a prison as the Red Guardian, Aleksei Shostakov (David Harbour), attempts to escape from prison. He "makes a scene" in the process, and things do not go well for the Russian super-soldier thereafter. It's the kind of family outing you expect from a family created by the Red Room program. You can watch the full clip from Marvel Studios' Black Widow, which Cate Shortland directed, below.

Harbour previously hinted at Red Guardian's arc in Black Widow being a redemptive one. He said that Aleksei "blew it in certain ways and he's trying to start up again."

"I really like that angle on a superhero. All the talk with superheroes can be focused on their invincibility, so where do you find the cracks in that?" Harbour told The Wrap in 2020. "And Red Guardian has tons of cracks all over him. And he's not the heroic, noble man that you want him to be. He both comically and tragically has a lot of flaws. And I love that about it. And also, he has a lot of strengths."

Florence Pugh told Total Film that speaking of the entire Black Widow family, "This is the coolest thing with this entire group of people. They've all had parts of their past where they are regretful. They are older. They have had more life experience. They know more things about the system, about this world that they're all living in."

In Black Widow, "Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

Scarlett Johansson stars as Natasha/Black Widow, with Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

What do you think of the "Prison Break" clip from Black Widow? Let us know in the comments. Black Widow, the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will debut simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9th.