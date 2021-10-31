Black Widow Star Florence Pugh Shows Off Drastic Hair Transformation

Florence Pugh is an Academy Award-nominated actor who made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut earlier this year in Black Widow playing Yelena Belova. Pugh has been seen in big films such as Midsommar and Little Women and with the exception of Fighting With My Family, the star usually dons long, blonde hair. That’s why many fans were shocked to see Pugh rocking a drastic hair change. In fact, it’s made her a trending topic on Twitter.

“I did a thing. #chopchopchop ✂️,” Pugh captioned the photo. You can check out the star’s new look below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many celebrities commented on Pugh’s new ‘do, including Hailee Steinfeld, who will be seen starring in the upcoming Hawkeye series alongside Pugh. “Absolutely,” she wrote. Hawkeye will see Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop teaming up with Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton and while Pugh hasn’t been seen in any of the Disney+ series’ trailers, the post-credit scene of Black Widow hinted that Pugh’s Yelena will be coming after Clint. Recently, Pugh also spoke with ComicBook.com and opened up about the future of her character.

“First of all, I think when I came on board there wasn’t even any conversation of whether there’d be this scene or that scene or a future Yelena,” Pugh explained of Black Widow‘s post-credits scene. “It was just like, ‘Get involved, get stuck in.’ And I was so grateful to be invited. Going forward, I think the most wonderful thing and the scary thing is that, obviously, I’ve got major shoes to fill. It’s just been really wonderful seeing all the ways that Scarlett’s [Johansson] changed the conversation about her character. And I think for me, whatever future there is, I would love to, I suppose, follow in her footsteps in that way. How do we make Yelena different, how do we make her stand out? How do we make her powerful? And that’s going to be an ongoing, I hope, conversation. Yeah, I suppose follow in Scarlett’s footsteps in that way, changing it.”

The first two episodes of Hawkeye premiere on Disney+ on November 24th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.